The first Mexican actress Cynthia Klitbo suffered one of her worst moments when she was attacked and criticized by people who were in a supermarket demanding that they keep their healthy distance.

Cynthia counted the tragic situation for which he lived a few days ago with his assistant when he asked someone to keep the proper distance when sneaking in line.

The actress related that she had to leave the confinement to go buy meat for the whole month, and thus avoid leaving home.

Hey, we are lining up but we are keeping distance, “said the actress when she saw what the person was doing.

It was there that the person critical and replied in teasing mode towards what I had said, it is worth mentioning that many people do not take seriously the measures that have to be taken.

Let’s not infect you, old fifí, “he said.

As expected, the Klitbo could not remain silent before what she said so she decided to defend herself.

It is just as classy to say to someone ‘naco’ as to say ‘fifí ‘”, he exclaimed.

After that the actress reflected about people who do not respect and do not understand the seriousness of the situation.

We were already in the phase of using face masks and taking a healthy distance, there were large people, there were families with children and he said in the butcher shop ‘please take a healthy distance ’, but people do not understand it,” he said.

Given what had happened, the actress asked his followers and to all those who see it that be more empathetic and responsible.

You have to be aware, not just for yourself, but to take care of others, the medical personnel, the police, the street sweeper, when leaving covered as requested by the Ministry of Health, we take care of those people who have to be outside working and who don’t get sick, “he said.

