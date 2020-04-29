Actress Cynthia Klitbo was assaulted while shopping for her pantry, as an individual described her as “old fifí”.

The above for trying to keep distance to abide by the prevention policies imposed by the global pandemic.

The famous 53-year-old narrated the event in an interview with Notimex:

“My assistant and I went to the butcher shop to buy the meat for the whole month to avoid going out and I was respecting the distance with the people, but suddenly a guy came and snuck in and I said:

‘Hey, we are lining up but we are keeping distance’ and then he answered me ‘we are not going to infect you, old fifí’ and I tell him ‘it is not because of the contagion, it is that you have to follow the rules that the Ministry of Health is sending’ “

Klitbo said that the subject ignored her and “then the butcher told me ‘don’t worry, I’m going to attend to you first, anyway, ma’am’, but it is very sad because it seems that there is a problem with people who work more or who has less ”.

He also expressed his feelings about the reaction of the individual: “(..) I understand that there are people who do not have the opportunity to do so, but that does not mean that a person who was able to prepare himself, is bad or creates himself more and is just as classist as saying to someone ‘born’ as it is to say ‘fifí’ ”.

Cynthia confessed that the attitude of the subject scared her because she was very aggressive, “I was out of my mind, because I arrived and we were already in the phase of wearing face masks and taking healthy distances, there were large people, there were families with children and he said in the butcher shop ‘ Please take a healthy distance ‘, but people don’t understand it. “

In the same way, he spoke about the importance of taking care of the workers: “And I said to the butcher ‘hey, forgive me but you cannot choose how many people enter your butcher shop and if you get sick, you will not be able to work and we will not go to have meat for not taking care of it. ‘

Finally, he added a message about the virus: “You have to be aware, not only for one, but to take care of others, the medical personnel, the police, the street sweeper, when leaving covered as requested by the Ministry of Health, we take care of Those people who have to be outside working and not get sick. ”

With information from Notimex.

