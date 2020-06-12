Those characters of the Mexican soap operas that are very despicable, proud and envious also happen in real life among their protagonists. Cynthia Klitbo and Vanessa Guzmán, for example, have been accused of that and much more these days.

Cynthia Klitbo was who started the attacks through the YouTube channel, Tlnovelas, where he spoke out against the former beauty queen, branding the protagonist of “The House of Flowers” with pride.

Klitbo recounted her experience playing Doña Juana, Teresa’s godmother in the project of the same name, a character who marked her career because she stopped being seen as a great villain to take on completely different roles and even more comical ones.

Klitbo, 53, is known in Latin America for melodramas such as “Cadenas de amargura”, “La dueña”, “El privilege de amar”, “Velo de novia”, “Dare to dream”, “De que te quiero, I love you “,” Daughters of the moon “,” The Dragon “and” Doctors, lifeline “.

In some of those television series he has shared roles with Vanessa Guzmán, including “Dare to dream.”

“There is only one person with whom I do not understand how he is working again, it is Vanessa Guzmán. He is the most despicable being that I have worked with,” said Klitbo.

According to her, it was difficult to interact with Guzmán because nobody could establish a relationship with her because “he felt like a star.”

“One day he wanted to treat me badly and he got‘ the squeak by the stick “as they say in Mexico. Thus, I have no qualms about saying it because he is a bad person and also has little talent for so much pride, “he said.

After the statements made by Cynthia Klitbo about Vanessa Guzmán, in which she mentioned that Guzmán is a arrogant woman with little humilityThen it was Violeta Isfel who remembers when he worked with her on the children’s soap opera “Dare to dream.”

For “Sale el Sol”, Violeta Isfel expressed her opinion on Vanessa Guzmán and recalled an anecdote that happened with her when they recorded a scene from the soap opera.

“I did see is that we could not touch (Vanessa Guzmán), that is, yes in the scenes,” said the actress in statements reviewed by the portal of the Mexican newspaper Milenio.

Vanessa defended herself against the attacks with an extensive post on Instagram.

“They say envy is the typical reaction of children. If so, then a good part of humanity is still in the infant stage!… The one that succeeds, the one that shines, the one that does well, poor thing!… Will soon receive pecks from wasps !!! ”, wrote Vanessa.

The protagonist of “Bachelor with daughters” also assured that God gives different talents to everyone and that even so people are never satisfied with what they have, the TVNotas portal reported.

“God the Father has given us different and abundant talents! He wants us all to feel peace with what is ours, in what we have to do and like to do, in our daily life, but it turns out that it is not enough for us. the talent that is in front of us and we forget to recognize the very talents that God has given us, “he added.