Cynthia Bailey Reveals What’s In Her Bag

This season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans saw Cynthia Bailey’s journey to become Mrs. Mike Hill, aka “CHill.” Beyond a catchy combination of words, being chill has become a way of life for Cynthia. She told E !, “I feel the most beautiful when I am at peace, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. When I am stressed out and feeling unbalanced, it shows on the inside and on the outside.”

Unfortunately, people can’t be chill all the time, even CHill herself, who shared, “My favorite piece of advice to women when it comes to feeling your best self is to love, treat, spoil, and appreciate yourself. I think sometimes women forget to put themselves first. When I don’t feel like my best self, it affects everyone around me. ”