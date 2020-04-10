For months it has been rumored that the protagonist of Telemundo’s Operación Pacífico had an affair with Majida Issa, his colleague in fiction, who is remembered for his La Diabla character in Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso

Cynthia Alesco answered several questions through Instagram and there he answered some doubts from his fans, the most important question was asked in relation to his emotional state, since the actress is married to Mark Tacher. However, the couple has been facing strong rumors of separation for several months and it has been his wife who has confirmed that the relationship has come to an end, that the religious wedding is canceled and that the divorce proceedings are a fact.

Alesco said that he currently does not live a love relationship and stressed: “I have been asked a lot about this topic, no, in fact today I am one year married, but no, the religious wedding has no longer taken place,” reported People en Español.

A fan asked her on Instagram to find out that Cynthia was now a single woman, to which she replied: “Just wait for my divorce to end.”

It should be noted that actor Mark Tacher, now the future ex-husband of Cynthia Alesco, was rumored months ago to have an affair with the actress. Majida Issa, famous for her role as La Diabla in “Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso”, with whom she shares the leading role in “Operación Pacífico”, where Alesco participated in giving life to Lupe -Guadalupe Romero-.

