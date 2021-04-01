Cygnus X-1 black hole’s record mass surprises astronomers

Cygnus X-1 It is one of the best known black holes and yet it does not stop providing surprises. It was the first to be discovered, specifically in 1964 from an X-ray detector aboard a suborbital rocket, and it is one of the closest to Earth (it was thought to be about 6,000 light years) within our own galaxy.

He also starred in the famous bet (a subscription to Penthouse magazine) among physicists Kip thorne and Stephen Hawking, who in 1974 thought it was not a black hole but had to admit his mistake decades later, in 1990.

East black hole forms a binary system with a companion star blue supergiant and both rotate in a very close orbit, equivalent to 1/5 of the distance from Earth to the Sun, which is completed every 5.6 days. It is one of the most powerful X-ray emitting sources in the sky.

The 21 solar masses of Cygnus X-1, which was already the most massive stellar black hole in the Milky Way, also now make it the most massive of its kind electromagnetically detected inside and outside our galaxy.

Until now it was thought that the mass of Cygnus X-1 was about 14.8 times that of the Sun, but an international team of astronomers has found that it is much greater: it has a 21 solar masses, which challenges current models of stellar evolution. Details are published this week in the magazines Science and The Astrophysical Journal.

“Our study provides a new measure of what we call trigonometric parallax, placing Cygnus X-1 at a distance 20% further from Earth (7,200 light years) and, consequently, this black hole is much more massive than previously thought: its revised value is 21 +/- 2 solar masses ”, one of the authors explains to SINC, Maria Rioja, astronomer of the National Astronomical Observatory (NAO) who now works at the International Radio Astronomy Research Center (ICRAR) from the University of Western Australia.

“It was already the stellar black hole with the highest mass known in the Milky Way – he adds -, but with this work it becomes the most massive detected electromagnetically (not by gravitational waves) inside and outside our galaxy, breaking a new record”. That is, it is the Most massive stellar mass black hole ever detected without using gravitational waves.

The ten antennas of the VLBA in the United States

To measure distance and conduct the study, the authors used observations from 2016 obtained with the Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), a radio interferometer made up of 10 parabolic antennas distributed throughout the US that operate together as if they were a single instrument.

“The technique of very long base interferometry (VLBI) that uses this instrument provides the highest resolution images and the most precise position measurements in astronomy “, highlights Rioja,”equivalent to being able to distinguish the figure of a man on the Moon with a photograph taken from the Earth and to know if it is waving, looking at the changes in the position of the arm ”.

To calculate its distance we have used the same principle that we observe when pointing an object with the finger and seeing how it ‘jumps’ when looking only with one eye

James Miller-Jones (Curtin University / ICRAR)

The results have also been achieved with the help of trigonometric parallax, the reference method to achieve exact measurements of astronomical distances through the apparent change in the position of an object in the sky seen from Earth over a year, taking into account the orbital movement of our planet around the Sun.

“If we see the same object from different locations we can calculate its distance from us by measuring how far it appears to be moving relative to the background,” says the lead researcher, James Miller-Jones from Curtin University and ICRAR in Australia, who gives an example: “If you point your finger at something and see it looking with only one eye at a time, you will notice that it seems to jump from one place to another. It is exactly the same principle.”

Our observational result assumes an estimated black hole mass increase of around 40% which is difficult to reconcile with our current understanding of stellar evolution.

María Rioja (OAN / ICRAR)

“For six days (in 2016) we observed a complete orbit of the black hole and we used others taken from the same system in 2011,” says Miller-Jones, “and thus we have seen that it is further away than previously thought, with a black hole. which is significantly more massive. “

Thus it has been proven that Cygnus X-1 is the most massive stellar mass black hole that is known using electromagnetic techniques, and also that it rotates very fast, very close to the speed of light, faster than any other black hole found to date.

Review the models

The problem is that its 21 solar masses do not match what was thought about the stellar evolution. According to the authors, for such a massive black hole to exist in the Milky Way, the mass lost through the stellar winds and explosions during the evolution of its parent star (which is supposed to have collapsed thousands of years ago leaving a remnant that gave way to Cygnus X-1) it must have been smaller than current models predict.

“Our observational result assumes an increase in the estimated mass of the black hole of around 40% which is difficult to reconcile with our current understanding of stellar evolution”, says Rioja, “for example, black hole progenitor star mass loss rates should be significantly reduced (between 30 and 70%); therefore, it is necessary to review the proposed models of evolution of massive stars ”.

The astronomer recalls that theory and observations are pillars that complement each other and drive scientific advances, and she trusts the new data that will set aside new generation instruments that are already underway, such as the Square Kilometer Array (SKA, which will begin to be built in Australia and South Africa next year) and the next generation of the current VLA observatory with many more antennas (ngVLA).

