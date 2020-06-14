Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In May we learned about the existence of CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, an interesting vertical scrolling shoot’em up that will take place in space and will have battles full of fast action. The title was presented with a gameplay trailer, but it was somewhat short, the good news is that today a new more extensive gameplay was revealed that shows the combat against a powerful boss.

During the Future Games Show event, developer Keelworks released a trailer with extended gameplay in which not only do you see a fantastic animation of the protagonist and her ship, but also how she puts it into action against several enemy ships and an imposing creature. who will obviously try to kill her with lasers that will not stop firing.

The interesting thing is that it shows more about combat, since the video of the battle ends until the heroine destroys her enemy. At the end of the trailer you can also see that there will be a much bigger danger on your way.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is expected to debut sometime in 2021 for PC and Mac. A later release is planned for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and next-gen consoles.

We leave you with the new advance.

What do you think of this game? Did you already know about him? Tell us in the comments.

