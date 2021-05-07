cyclonic vacuum cleaner, steam broom and hand cleaner all in one

It works with tap water, without detergents, and is capable of eliminating 99.9% of viruses, germs and bacteria.

Ready in just 30 seconds, Polti Vaporetto 3 CleanBlue does not require the use of special water because, thanks to the anti-lime filter, the removable tank can be filled with tap water, which guarantees unlimited autonomy of steam. In addition, it is not necessary to add chemical detergents, for a greater saving of money and, another aspect to take into account, less household pollutants.

The Polti Vaporetto steam broom has been tested with the most common bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Aspergillus brasiliensis, Salmonella enterica, and kills and eliminates 99.9% of viruses, germs and bacteria.

Adjustment levels

It has three levels of adjustment that allow you to choose the correct amount of steam depending on the surface to be cleaned, eliminating stubborn dirt and respecting even the most delicate, such as wood and parquet. Each surface has an accessory, up to 14, two more than the Polti Vaporetto 3 Clean model: for the joints, for the windows, for the upholstery, a lance for a more punctual cleaning, a brush with brass bristles and three smaller ones in nylon, covers, cloths and two hoses to get anywhere.

And when you finish the session, simply store it in a corner of the house thanks to the possibility of leaving it standing alone.

399 euros

www.polti.es