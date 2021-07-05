‘Cyclonic alarm’ decreed in Cuba for ‘Elsa’

CUBA

After hitting several islands in the Caribbean and leaving at least three dead, the storm “Elsa” hit Cuba this Sunday, a punishment that will last almost two days before continuing its course towards Florida, in the southeastern United States.

The Cuban Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) indicated that “Elsa” was located in the sea “90 kilometers south of Santa Cruz del Sur, Camagüey”, in eastern Cuba.

Elsa is heading northwest at about 22 kilometers per hour, with little change in intensity. It maintains maximum sustained winds of 95 km / h, “he added.

As she passed through Hispaniola, Elsa left two dead in the Dominican Republic and fifty homes affected.

A 15-year-old boy died in the Bahoruco region due to the fall of a wall and a 75-year-old woman also died when her house in Bani collapsed, according to the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

#ACNReporta #Cuba #ActualidadCuba In Guayabal, the coastal area of ​​the southern municipality of Amancio, in #LasTunas, the first effects of tropical storm #Elsa are beginning to be felt. Video taken from an Internet user living in that community. @ACN_Cuba @JoseACN_Cuba @gobiernotunas pic.twitter.com/dnbxKKLJ5E – Danielle LG ACN_CUBA (@danilgACN_Cuba) July 4, 2021

A third person died in Soufriere, on the island of Saint Lucia, south of Martinique, the local Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) reported on Saturday night.

Haiti, while very vulnerable to the inclemency of nature, did not report deaths or “serious damage”, although there were damages in some crops, said Jerry Chandler, director of Civil Protection of that country.

The National Hurricane Center of the United States (NHC) indicated that stormy conditions persisted in parts of southern Haiti and Jamaica, where rainfall of between 100 and 200 millimeters is expected until Sunday, with peaks of up to 380 mm.

“Cyclonic alarm”

For its part, in Cuba, the Civil Defense decreed a “cyclonic alarm” for 11 of the 15 provinces, where they have been working for several days to anticipate the damage that the meteor may cause.

“Heavy showers and rains are reported over Granma, Las Tunas, Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila and Sancti Spíritus,” the Insmet noted.

People were also evacuated from coastal communities due to marine penetrations.

Some 700 residents of Júcaro, on the southern coast of Ciego de Avila, were transferred to safe places, “reported the Cuban News agency.

“Elsa” arrives at the most complicated moment of the covid-19 pandemic, when the Caribbean island, of 11.2 million inhabitants, accumulates 204,247 cases and 1,351 deaths since March 2020.

On Friday “Elsa” became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season with winds of more than 120 km / h, although on Saturday it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

It is the third cyclone that Cuba faces during the pandemic. Last November it was hit by storm “Eta” and in August 2020 by hurricane “Laura”, without major damage in both cases.

According to coincident forecasts, “Elsa” will border the southern coast of the island this Sunday to “get closer to the center of Cuba tonight.”

On Monday “Elsa is expected to move through central and western Cuba and head toward the Straits of Florida,” the NHC noted.

A gradual weakening is forecast to occur tonight and Monday as Elsa moves through Cuba. After Elsa emerges over the Straits of Florida and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight strengthening is possible, “he added.

In South Florida, the storm could bring rainfall, flooding, and strong gusts of wind.

Weather related to the storm is bad news for the city of Surfside, near Miami, after a building collapsed last week that so far leaves 24 dead and 121 missing.

The demolition of the part of the building that was left standing will be carried out on Sunday night, in a procedure that was accelerated by the arrival of “Elsa”.

jcs