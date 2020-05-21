The strongest cyclone to hit eastern India and Bangladesh in more than a decade has killed at least 82 people, officials said, while rescue workers are looking for survivors in devastated coastal villages, also affected by power line collapses and large expanses of land under water.

Mass withdrawals organized by authorities before the arrival of Cyclone Amphan saved lives, but the full extent of the cyclone’s casualties and damage to properties will only be known when communications are restored, officials said.

In the Indian state of West Bengal, at least 72 people have died, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. In neighboring Bangladesh, early records indicated 10 deaths.

Most of the deaths were caused by trees uprooted by winds that reached 185 kilometers per hour and by a storm surge of about five meters that flooded low coastal areas when the cyclone passed in front of the Gulf of Bengal on Wednesday.

“I have never seen a cyclone like this in my life. It felt like the end of the world. All I could do was pray … Almighty Allah saved us,” said Azgar Ali, 49, a resident of the Satkhira district on the coast of Bangladesh, ..

Designated as a super cyclone, Amphan has weakened since arriving on the continent. Following inland through Bangladesh, he was downgraded by India’s climate office to a cyclonic storm on Thursday, and is expected to be reduced to a depression later.

Mohammad Asaduzzaman, a senior police officer from Satkhira, described the destruction that Amphan left in its wake.

“The devastation is enormous. Many villages are flooded. He took out tin roofs, broke power lines and took trees out.”

There is growing fear of flooding in Sundarbans, an ecologically fragile region that stretches across the border between India and Bangladesh and is known for its thick mangrove forests and its tiger reserves.

“The storm surge has submerged a part of the forest,” said Belayet Hossain, a forest authority on the Bengali side of the forest. “We saw trees uprooted, the tin roofs of the guard towers flying away,” he said.

On the Indian side of Sundarbans, a village official said that the banks surrounding a low island where some 5,000 people live have been flooded and that he has been unable to contact the authorities for help.

“We haven’t been able to inform them of anything since last night,” Sanjib Sagar told ..

