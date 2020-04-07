Some of the most affected regions remain incommunicado and there are no casualties at the moment.

EFE –

He cyclone haroldof maximum category 5, has left a trail of destruction as it passes through the archipelago of Vanuatu, in the South Pacific, where some of the most affected regions remain incommunicado and there are no casualties at the moment, the authorities reported on Tuesday.

The cyclone, with gusts of wind up to 235 kilometers per hour and which is now heading to Fiji, entered the day before through the northeast province of Sanma, with some 80 islands and where the second most populous city in the country is located, Luganville, with 13,200 inhabitants.

Communications with part of the aforementioned region continue to drop, reported the National Office for Disaster Control.

In other areas of the country, floods, falling trees, landslides and hundreds of buildings damaged by the rain and wind storm have been reported.

The authorities indicated that in the afternoon of Tuesday an airplane will take off in reconnaissance tasks over the isolated areas to determine the real situation of the islands and send assistance teams.

Last week the cyclone harold 27 fatalities were claimed in the Solomon Islands as a result of the wreck of a passenger ship.