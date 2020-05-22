At least 88 people died in Bangladesh and eastern India from a cyclone, the most devastating in the last 20 years, which uprooted trees and thousands of houses and forced millions of people to take refuge, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite considerable damage from the cyclone, the most powerful to have formed in the Gulf of Bengal so far this century, it appears that Amphan did not cause as many fatalities as originally feared. Until recently, the strongest cyclones could leave thousands of dead in this region.

India registered 72 deaths in the State of West Bengal and Bangladesh reported 16 deaths in its territory, according to provisional balances on Thursday night.

The two Asian countries, accustomed to cyclone management and with effective meteorological surveillance systems, decided to preventively evacuate three million people to emergency shelters.

“Our end”

The people of Calcutta, capital of the state of West Bengal, one of the most affected, woke up on Thursday with the streets flooded and cars immersed in the water.

When the cyclone hit the 15-million-strong metropolis Wednesday night for nearly six hours, “it was terrifying and we thought our end had come,” Susanta De, a 40-year-old bank employee, told ..

“You could only hear the roar of the wind and the noise of the windows breaking,” he described. “Every second seemed like it lasted an hour.”

Cyclone Amphan, which formed over the weekend off the coast of India, made landfall late Wednesday, south of Calcutta, with sustained winds of 165 km / h and heavy rain.

“The impact of Amphan is worse than the coronavirus,” said West Bengal’s chief minister, who lamented the “thousands of razed mud huts, uprooted trees, submerged roads and destroyed crops.”

Millions of people were also without electricity after the cyclone, which knocked down electricity pylons and walls, authorities said Thursday.

“Wake of devastation”

According to the United Nations office in Bangladesh, the storm affected 10 million people and left half a million inhabitants homeless.

In the Bangladeshi town of Buri Goalini, one of the worst affected, “the cyclone did not kill anyone, but it destroyed our livelihoods,” Bhabotosh Kumar Mondal, a council official who described “a trail of unprecedented devastation, told . ”

On Thursday, Amphan gradually lost intensity as he moved north, and was downgraded to a tropical depression. It had reached category 4 out of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with winds between 200 and 240 km / h.

Cyclones are a recurring phenomenon on the coasts of the Gulf of Bengal, which in the last decades have killed thousands of people.

In recent years, despite the increase in its frequency, attributed to climate change, the progress of alarm systems makes it easier to mitigate its effects.

Anwar Hossain Howlader, a person in charge of the Khulna district of Bangladesh, explained that a three-meter storm surge destroyed several temporary levees, built overnight, to protect villages.

“There was massive destruction. Thousands of trees were uprooted. The levees are broken in many parts and villages were flooded. The damage and destruction of crops and fish farms is enormous,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus, the authorities decided to expand the space of the shelters to avoid contagion and the use of masks is mandatory, although few people complied with precautionary measures, according to . journalists.

