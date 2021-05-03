Cyclocar, the Russian flying car, will be ready in 2022

Enlarge

ACD May 2, 2021

Flying cars are here. As soon as the Russian flying car, the Cyclocar, is scheduled for its maiden flight in 2022.

Russia has a great interest in flying cars, although to date it has not released much information about it. However, recently a press release published on the official website of the Federal Government announced that a “complete flying car” called the Cyclocar will be ready for its first flight in 2022 and by 2024 or 2025 it could become operational.

Cyclocar is a flying car or a cyclolet, “An aircraft that is supported and moved in the air by cyclic propellers”, according to the statement. It can carry up to six people or a 600 kg payload, making it suitable for certain functions, including transporting personnel to places that would be otherwise impossible to access.

Cyclocar: 500 km of autonomy and 250 km / h of maximum speed

Despite the mainly military focus of this vehicle, the government statement itself admits that it also could be used by emergency personnel, as an air medical module and even for the private transport of passengers.

Developed within the framework of the Cyclone project, the Cyclocar will be presented with a fully electric powertrain when it makes its first flight next year, although a hybrid version is also contemplated.

The prototype will measure 6.2 by 6 meters, it will travel at speeds of up to 250 km / h and will have a range of 500 km. Thanks to the cyclic propellers, it will be compact, offer fast thrust vector control and low noise levels. Plus, thanks to its fully electric powertrain, it won’t generate emissions.

The Cyclocar will be able to land on surfaces with a 30 degree incline and dock to vertical surfaces. Access to the interior is from the stern or sides, while the rear ramp allows you to put in and take out special equipment.

The handling of this flying car “will be no more difficult than that of modern cars”, either by a pilot on board or with a checkpoint on the ground, as would be done with a drone. The price of this “flying car” is not mentioned and if you think that these Russians are crazy and that you do not believe the viability of the project … surprise! The statement notes that a scale model has already successfully completed flight tests.