Cyclist killed by trolleybus in Obrera neighborhood

A cyclist died after he was run over by the trolleybus 20113 of the Electric Transport System (STE).

The incident occurred on Avenida del Taller y Topacio in the Obrera neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

“There was a traffic event between the STE trolleybus unit 20113 and a cyclist, who, unfortunately, lost his life,” said the agency.

The unit operator was arrested and presented to the Attorney General’s Office for a judge to determine his legal situation.

“The STE, through the Prosecutor’s Office, will contact the victim’s family, who will be given all the corresponding support,” it was reported.

This afternoon, on line 2 of Trolleybus Corredor Cero Emisiones Eje 2-2 A Sur, a traffic event was registered. In this regard, we report: pic.twitter.com/2wzkn7CVRB – Transportes Eléctricos CDMX (@STE_CDMX) June 15, 2021

jcp