Cyclist hitman killed a young man in broad light in Upper Manhattan: violence without limits



The attack happened in broad daylight.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A 28-year-old man was shot dead inside a parked car attacked by a gunman who was traveling on a bicycle (e-bike) in broad daylight, Sunday in East Harlem (NYC).

The victim was in a white Hyundai parked at 2253 Third Avenue near 123rd St. in East Harlem around 11 a.m. Sunday when the suspect on a red and black electric bike shot him, sources said.

The unidentified young man was pronounced dead at the scene.. Several bullet casings were found at the scene and recovered a gun next to the victim, according to Daily News.

The gunman approached the car and opened fire, hitting the victim several times all over the body, according to police.

“He was the best thing that could have happened” to my sister, Rachel Brown said, referring to Crystal Brown, the victim’s girlfriend. “He helped with my sister’s son, took him to school and helped with his homework.”

The name of the victim was not immediately released. An employee at a discount store near the crime scene heard the shots and said it was “Maybe six” fast.

New York remains trapped in a spiral of violence that could worsen as summer is coming, traditionally the most violent time of the year. While shootings were up 72% and victims 92.6%, firearms arrests were down 24% in mid-May. So far this year, until May 16, the number of shootings had increased 82%, adding 490 cases, compared to 270 during the same period in 2020, when they were already on the rise, according to NYPD statistics.

This will be the story in New York for the foreseeable future: fewer arrests, more shootings and more victims ”, said a frustrated anonymous cop in Manhattan. “They could hire 10,000 police officers, but it won’t matter unless politicians change the laws and keep criminals in jail.”

Sunday’s gunman has not been caught or a possible motive for the crime has been reported. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.