Cycling: The cyclist boy who cried for the victory of Egan Bernal in the 2019 Tour is run over

Updated 07/18/2021 – 22:43

Julin Esteban Gmez, a young cyclist from 13 years, passed away this Sunday run over by a truck tractor while training in a cart in the Colombian town of Zipaquir, Egan Bernal village (Ineos Grenadier), champion of the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia, and of whom he was a well-known admirer.

The minor’s face went viral in Colombia two years ago when he tearfully celebrated Bernal’s triumph in the 2019 Tour de France, so his death has caused great commotion in the country.

“It is with deep pain that we received the news of the death of Julin Esteban Gmez, a 13-year-old athlete who was run over while training on his bicycle in Zipaquir, Cundinamarca”, lamented the Colombian president, Ivn Duque, in a message on his Twitter account.

The athlete was part of the Zipaquir cycling team, trained by the ex-cyclist Fabio Rodriguez, who used his social networks to condemn the death of Julin Esteban, who dreamed of becoming a professional.

“Today you leave without being able to fulfill your dreams and you leave me without anyone to bother, only 13 years old and a damn ‘mulero’ (truck driver) takes your life, Your early departure breaks my heart, I can only tell you that I will miss you forever my dear Julin “, said the ex-cyclist.

Although no authority has confirmed the circumstances in which the minor was run over, local media point out that the accident occurred in the Manas sector on the road between the towns of Zipaquir and Cajic, in the department of Cundinamarca.

“Deep sadness for the death of Julin Gmez, a 13-year-old boy from Cundinamarca who today lost his life in an accident on the Zipaquir-Cajic highway,” the Governor of Cundinamarca, Nicols Garca.

In Colombia, the words with which Julin Esteban celebrated the triumph of his greatest fraud in a tribute paid to Bernal in 2019 by the inhabitants of Zipaquir have once again become relevant. “It was a great emotion to see him. Egan is our idol and I said I admired him. I also ride a bike and I want to be like him”he said on that occasion in statements to the media.

DEP Julin Esteban Gmez. Our condolences to your family and friends.