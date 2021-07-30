Cycling | Tadej Pogacar renews his contract until 2027 with the UAE Team, the longest contract in history

The UAE Team has made official the renewal of its great leader, Tadej Pogacar, until 2027. The Slovenian, who had already signed for five years the longest and most unusual contract in international cycling, now expands its ties with the Emirati group to the next six seasons.

At 22 years old, Pogacar is already one of the biggest stars in the world peloton. After make yourself known at La Vuelta 2019, where was third overall and best junior, in addition to prevailing in the tough stages of Los Machucos and Gredos, the Slovenian began a meteoric progression that seems to have no end. In its honors with UAE, they already shine two Tour de France, snatched the victory from his compatriot Primoz Roglic in the legendary time trial of the Planche de Belles Filles in 2020 and dominating the 2021 edition with an iron fist, in addition to a monument, Liege-Bastoña-Liège achieved this spring.

After finishing his first Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, in which achieved a valuable bronze in the road test behind Richard Carapaz and Wout Van Aert, Pogacar was received by the president of UAE Team, Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, to sign this new agreement. “We are delighted to have Tadej with us for years to come. He is helping to transform the image and thinking of the UAE people regarding cycling. We are very proud of him and all that the team is achieving.” commented the Emirati executive.

“I am very happy to have been able to unite my future with that of the team and to be here for the next few years. I feel at home, as in a big family. I fit perfectly in this team and I feel fortunate to be able to say that here I have not found myself alone. colleagues, also friends. I am excited about what will come in the next few years and I hope there will be more successes for me and the team. I hope I am inspiring many children to ride bikes, “added the Slovenian.

