Plans Simon Yates (UK, 27 years old) are upside down. The British, runner of the Mitchelton Scott, He attended AS by videoconference together with other international media to analyze the current cycling situation, in which Simon has not found a place so far in an already defined calendar. He has not competed since the beginning of February on the Herald Sun Tour and his planning has been ruined by the break of COVID-19, since he intended run the Giro in preparation for the Tokyo Games, postponed to 2021. “Everything is in the air”, confessed Simon from his home in Andorra.

With the new provisional calendar of the Great Tours and monuments, how have your objectives changed?

We have to talk now in the team about how we plan the rest of the year. It will be an intense period with several races very close in a short time. I wanted to return to the Giro to prepare for the Olympics because I think it is the best preparation for that racing block. The Olympics will probably be next year so going to the Giro is up in the air now. Being an Olympic champion is really one of my main goals, not only for this year but for my career. I face it with a lot of passion. I have grown up wanting to be an Olympic champion, but now we have to wait another year. I will be in talks for the next few weeks to see the line to follow.

In Andorra, where you live, when you gave the cyclists the green light to go out to train, how were your first feelings?

Last week we started training every two days in a time slot, alone and for two hours. It is the only thing we can do with very strict restrictions. But I am happy training at home and had fun using Zwift. I was using it long before, but then I learned how to run virtual tests, it was a good distraction.

During these months, was it harder to maintain mentality or physical condition?

For me, the mentality, not having a goal, has been the hardest. Also for not knowing when the return to the races will be. Maintaining physical fitness is very easy, although training at home is hard work, definitely more intense than rolling on the road. The overall condition is really good and we are now looking for a target.

Simon Yates attends to AS from his home in Andorra.

After the Tour, could he be in another big one that he already won in 2018 as the Vuelta?

I do not know yet. I have to talk to Matt White (manager of Mitchelton-Scott) and the rest of the team in the coming days and see where the racing program is going to go. I don’t have an answer for that yet, but I’m open to everything. It will be an intense part of the year with many races.

How do you assess the new calendar presented by the UCI?

It will be very intense. The long runs are physical enough on their own, and if you do the Spin, you have months to recover. Here we will be followed. It could have a great effect. It depends on what the other riders have been doing. Some do not enjoy training at home and it could affect them. I think I will be fine. I’ve been getting involved with Zwift, and the condition is fine. There is plenty of time to get back in shape and train properly outside if restrictions allow. We could see one or two surprises.

Is this a bad time for contract renewal?

With so many teams with cuts, we are living in an unprecedented time. I don’t know what will happen next year regarding contracts. We should focus first on the races.

What would be the best possible safety scenario for runners?

I’m not a scientist, I ride a bicycle to live. It is difficult to say what is the best course of action. I’ll leave it to government and health experts. We will follow those rules. If they say running is safe, then we can do it.

After this long period of inactivity, how will the cyclists react to the competition?

Some runners have found it good to train indoors. They are prepared after many hours in the simulators and many have really enjoyed it. It will be interesting to see different riders after this period, but I think the restrictions have now slowly opened a disadvantage between those who have trained at home and those who have been able to do it outside. There may be one or two surprises, but there will also be top favorites in the fight for victory.