Cycling | Sagan makes it official that he will no longer be at BORA-hansgrohe

Peter sagan announced so official that you will not extend your contract with BORA-hansgrohe. “Today, I would like to announce that a cycle in my professional career is closing and I will not renew my contract with BORA-hansgrohe beyond the end of this season,” he explained on his website.

After five successful seasons, the Slovak announces what it was a secret with voices known within the entire platoon and the German formation is released at the end of this 2021. “I have no doubt that the five seasons I have spent at BORA have been the most prolific of my career and I have experienced most of the most memorable moments during this period. I became the first rider to win three consecutive World Cups, I had the honor of winning the Paris-Roubaix, I achieved my 100th victory with these colors, I achieved the record of adding the seventh green jersey in the Tour de France and my first ‘cyclamen’ in the Giro d’Italia “, he added.

Peter Sagan on the podium in Milan with the ‘cycling jersey’ – Giro d’Italia 2021

Now, Sagan will seek a change of scene and his destiny aims to be the French Total Energiés, in what could be a movement similar to the one he already made on his arrival at the German team: a growing team that needs the star that provides presence on the road and visibility off the road.

Slovak champion it was also related in the last weeks with the Deceuninck-Quick Step, but it was Patrick Lefevere, the manager of the Belgian team, who he assumed he couldn’t sign him having no gap or salary space for him within a staff full of stars.

