The International Cycling Tour ‘Pedro Delgado’ which had been taking place uninterruptedly since 1994, has postponed its twenty-seventh edition that was due to be held on August 9 due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

This was stated by Pedro Delgado himself in the note he has published on the website of the March, in which he indicated that “after taking some time weighing different possibilities to celebrate the March”, Its organization has decided to postpone the celebration until August 2021.

Delgado affirmed that, above all, it is necessary “to preserve the health of all before possible outbreaks of infections”, since, according to the winner of the 1988 Tour de France, “the Covid-19 virus is still among us and we will not be fully secure until there is a vaccine. “ Although sanitary protocols have been established to be able to celebrate this type of tests, “strict compliance with them would profoundly alter the main objective of the Pedro Delgado March, such as enjoying a true cycling holiday: personal challenge, food from fraternization … “, he argued.

In this way, and so as not to live with the uncertainty of being able to contest or not the test “with the damage not only to the organization, but to many of the participants who reserve hotel, plane tickets or other expenses “, the organizing team of the event decided to postpone the 2020 edition, and to move it to August 2021. The March will maintain both its edition number and the honoree for the new date, which this year fell on the figure of Joaquim ‘Purito’ Rodríguez, and will keep all the registrations made, although it offers those who have already paid it the possibility of seeing the amount refunded if they request it before July 31.