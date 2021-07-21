Cycling | Olympic Games: Van Aert, the ‘rooster’ that everyone looks at in Tokyo after his ‘hattrick’ on the Tour: “It is one of my great challenges of the year”

It has been one of the great revolutions of this Tour de France. Wout van aert, the first of this century to win a time trial, a mountain stage and a sprint in the same mountain edition (a feat that has not been seen since Hinault achieved it in 1979, starts as a great candidate for the road cycling test that It is celebrated this Saturday in Japan.

“It is another of the great challenges of the year. It does not matter if people see me as a favorite or not, I am going to go there to fight for the maximum”, said the Jumbo to BRAND during this Tour de France. Van aert, who won at Mont Ventoux after finishing second in a sprint, also having the most powerful team in the world in Japan. “I know there are very few days between the podium ceremony and the test in Tokyo, with the trip involved, but I hope to recover well to face it with guarantees,” he added after taking the flight in Paris. There he ruined the hopes of Cavendish, who dreamed of closing the ‘Grande Boucl’ surpassing the 34 successes of Merckx.

His performance in France has confirmed the good performances that Van Aert was leaving to date, who has shared focus with Van der Poel since his time in the mud, where they still rival as the great stars together with Pidcock (Ineos). “People say they have fun with us and that is positive. My role has been to help the team as much as possible. Since Roglic’s cane, we had to focus on Vingegaard but I had the freedom to shine,” added someone to focus all glances in Japan.

A very strong block

Greg Van Avermaet, Olympic long-distance champion in Ro 2016, sharing chevrons with Van Aert in Tokyo leading a Belgian team made up of five riders. Together with them two, Evenepoel, Benoot and Vansevenant close the Belgian group. “It is not easy to control in a race of these characteristics despite the fact that you have a five-man team when other teams have an inferior team. Ours can be very guarded, you always have to have several strategies,” he confirmed.

On the other hand, he does not want the fact of being a rookie to hurt him. “My teammates have already run together and it is very difficult. It will be difficult to be at the top of the pass. But if I can still be there, the last kilometers are not too hard and that is the key to the race for me. with the best because later I have many possibilities, “he pointed out this Wednesday in RTBF.

Pascual Momparler, the Spanish coach, believes precisely that ours should be attentive to what the Belgians do. “They can break the race from afar and create cuts from very early. It is key to be vigilant so that they do not leave us without options at the first change. If Van Aert or Evenepoel jump, the race may be a while. We will have to put people in in that movement, “says the Spaniard, who also sees Van Aert as the most difficult to stop. In the same line it shows Nibali. “There is only one top favorite and it is him. What he is doing in France is within the reach of very few,” he told MARCA just before leaving the gala round for Tokyo. Bradley Wigginis, another who knows how to get medals in Games, is shown in that line by adding that Wout is “the best runner in the world at the moment.”

The gold medal will be his main challenge but, after his exhibition in Tyrrhenian, Wout does not rule out focusing on the big ones in the future. He knows that to achieve this he must lose weight, and he does not rule it out, but for now he remains focused on destroying the races as he has done this year. Next, this Saturday on Mount Fuji.