Cycling | Olympic Games: Roco del Alba debuts at the Games with the advice of Coloma and Valero

Updated 07/26/2021 – 18:32

The Spanish Cycling Team will face this Tuesday, with the happy memory left by David Valero’s bronze medal still fresh, the beautiful challenge of the XCO women’s event. To be Roco del Alba Garca, the great national reference, the one in charge of defending the colors of our country on a circuit that Madrid bikers like and where heat and humidity will once again be a key factor.

“The circuit does not resemble any of the ones we have done so far. It is very explosive, with slides with a lot of slope both up and down, so it is very hard with many areas of rock, jumps … It is a hard and technical circuit, but I think it is beneficial for my conditions “, Explain Roco del Alba Garca regarding the layout that will host the dispute of the test and that has 3.8 kilometers and 150 meters of unevenness.

The start of the race will take place tomorrow, July 27, at 8:00 a.m. Spanish time and at 3:00 p.m. in Japan, and the 38 participating cyclists will have to make a first start loop of just over a kilometer and later six complete laps to the track to finish the test. Roco del Alba Garca, current Spanish champion of the specialty, explains with great ambition regarding her debut in the Olympic Games that “I come with the ambition to represent the country in the best way. You have to go out with everything, to win and then it will be the race that puts me in my place. I am aware that it is very difficult for me, that there are girls who are stronger than me and who are usually ahead, but I’m going to try.

As great candidates for the medals in tomorrow’s race, Loana Lecomte, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei, Kate Courtney, Rebecca McConnell and Anne Terpstra will be nominated, all of whom will also start from the front row of the grid. Although it will be a less decisive factor than in the World Cup events as it has a much smaller participation, the start will once again be a key moment. Roco del Alba Garca, meanwhile, started from the third row of the grid thanks to occupying 18th place in the UCI ranking.