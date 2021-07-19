Cycling mourns the death of the child who was touched by Bernal in the Tour

Julián Torres suffered an accident this Sunday when he was hit by a truck on the roads of Cundinamarca. The 13-year-old was riding a bicycle and lost his life instantly. The news was confirmed by his coach, Fabio Rodriguez, who also trained Egan Bernal in his early days.

Julián, passionate about cycling and with a great future, will always be remembered for his tears of joy when Egan Bernal won the Tour de France in 2019. An image that went viral. Two years later, it is the world of the bicycle that cries, this time of sadness, before the unfortunate loss.

“It’s like an idol to me, to make this sport so beautiful. When I grow up I want to be in the Tour de France “, said the young cyclist to the newspaper AS on August 7, 2019. That day the reception of Egan Bernal took place, in the central square of Zipaquirá, to celebrate the milestone of becoming the first Colombian cyclist to win the gala round.

