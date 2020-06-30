The grotesque Adria Tour orchestrated by Novak Djokovic, organized without any type of security measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is a serious Warning of the steps that cycling should not follow for a safe return. However, despite the hygiene measures and safety protocols being extreme, authorized voices from the squad fear that the return to the competition will provoke a wave of new positives among teams and riders.

It is the case of Patrick Lefevere, Deceuninck-QuickStep team manager, who assessed this possibility in his weekly column in the Het Nieuwsblad newspaper. “My worst nightmare is that July races, like tennis, lead to infections. I still want to believe that Novak Djokovic has organized his tournaments with good intentions, but without caution it would end badly. Make it a lesson for all the cycling races that will start again in July. They (COVID-19 groups) are now shooting up like mushrooms, but I hope that enough attention is paid to prevention, “said the leader of the Belgian squad.

Attention to detail

Lefevere is especially thorough with his brokers, so that they pay attention to the smallest detail and thus avoid bad news. That is why during the recent concentration that the squad held on Belgian lands, the team’s honcho made Emphasize that the youngest be cautious.

“Our cyclists are also young people who haven’t seen each other for a long time, but at night after dinner they all went directly to their rooms. I have said it before: in races, attention to hygiene and the risk of contamination is a kind of second nature. By going to a collective camp, the entire team can stay in the same bubble. That seems to me to be the safest and certainly the most transparent approach. We prefer to keep everyone together for now. We will also be testing regularly in the coming weeks, “Lefevere confessed.

There is little left for the season to roll with the World Tour events, with the Strade Bianche as a starting gun (August 1). Being a reference race for a squad dominated by the classic addicts, the Belgian team will carry out one last altitude concentration in the Italian Dolomites (Passo San Pellegrino) from July 6 to 23. The countdown has begun…