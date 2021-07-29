Cycling | Jonas Vingegaard renews with Jumbo-Visma for three seasons

The team Jumbo-Visma has announced the renewal of Jonas Vingegaard until 2024. After three years with the Dutch team, the ultimate blast of the Danish has caused the fast movement of the Netherlands squad, thus binding for another triennium to a 24 year old runner with projection to be able to fight the great future tours.

After a good start to the season in which Vingegaard beat Tadej Pogacar ahead on the tough climb to Jebel Jais In the fifth stage of the UAE Tour, the Dane also won two partial and the general of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali and went second in the double of Jumbo-Visma in the Tour of the Basque Country behind his partner Primoz Roglic. And it was precisely the fall and subsequent abandonment of Roglic in the Tour de France which led to the change of status of Vingegaard in the Dutch squad, assuming gallons of Leader to end in second step of the podium of the gala round.

“I am very happy to extend my contract with the team. I feel good here. That made it an easy and natural decision, to stay longer with the team,” commented the Dane.

