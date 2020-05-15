The logistics problems could be very worrying for the World Tour teams that will have to attend some races on the calendar at the same time, which makes them think Servais Knaven, director of the Ineos, in the possibility of “having to rent a motorhome” to transfer and attend to cyclists.

“This is a problem that we have not thought about, but that could well affect the World Tour formations. If cyclists will be the first to be affected by the crazy schedule drawn up by the UCI, the teams will also have to find solutions to solve the logistical problems that arise, “Knaven points out to the Belgian audiovisual platform Sporza.

According to the coach of the British squad, “this schedule is going to be a real headache for all the teams.” “There are enough runners to compete in all races, but also We must consider the staff and logistics members. Most teams have two buses, which will already be a problem. We will have to hire a motorhome. “

The winner of the Paris-Roubaix 2001 He also referred to the situation of the Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour and one of its leaders for the next edition, which is currently in Colombia. “The plan is still to bring Egan Bernal, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas to the Tour. Strategic decisions will have to be made. When will our riders return to Europe? Should we wait as late as possible or not, knowing that there may be a quarantine period to respect the riders? Knaven wonders at Sporza.

The Dutch director is confident that “the runners, in this case Bernal, will not be able to reach Europe three days in advance for a race, after spending six months in Colombia.” “Ineos’ plan is to bring Egan Bernal, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas to the Tour, although nothing has been decided 100 percent yet. “