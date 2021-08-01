Cycling I Nizzolo wins in Getxo in a three-runner uphill sprint

The Italian Giacomo Nizzolo has won the 76 Circuit de Getxo-Memorial Hermanos Otxoa, a 193-kilometer route after which the 2020 European champion has prevailed in the sprint uphill from the finish line to his compatriot Giovanni Aleotti (Bora) and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain). Nizzolo was the smartest and the fastest of the group of seven riders who merged after passing through one of the key points of the event, the Pike Bidea stop (2nd), a two-kilometer wall between Sondika and Bilbao with a Average unevenness of 9.4 percent and ramps up to 14.

The 2020 European champion, first, was in charge of hunting in the first attack of the German of Schelling (Bora), and in the end the one who finished in the group of four that was cut before reaching the final 800 meters of the Txomintxu slope and the Arkotxa wall, also with ramps up to 14 percent and the end of the circuit on which the race took place.

Italy spin

Detail on his helmet: he has a mobility certificate for the covid there

05/09/2021 AT 17:09

Nizzolo, an accredited sprinter even in massive arrivals, accelerated 200 meters from the finish line and Aleotti and Buitrago could hardly catch the wheel. Less alive, or strong, than the winner were the two Bora of that quartet. Aleotti, who neither tried nor tested his rivals, nor Schelling, perhaps already very worn out and off the hook on the final slope until he lost fourth position.

Behind, the Puerto Rican champion Abner González (Movistar) also gave way before the decisive stretch among those who completed the group of seven that remained ahead, which was who started the hostilities by raising Pike Bidea and in the end he surpassed Schelling to be fourth to 12 seconds from the leading trio. After both, with the same time, the also Italian Giulio Ciccone (Trek) was sixth and already far behind his compatriot Alessandro Covi (UAE) came 54 seconds, very active throughout the test.

Luis León Sánchez (Astana) wanted to reach that group of seven, but when he was 20 seconds away at 6.8 kms. Schelling’s attack took place, which made it impossible for the Murcian to reach those at the head of the race. Luisle and Matteo Trentin (UAE), who joined that of Astana in the final stage, and Antonio Jesús Soto (Euskaltel Euskadi), also from Murcia, who was on the day’s break made up of 13 runners who led a good part of the route, completed the Top 10 of the race.

Italy spin

Detail on his helmet: he has a mobility certificate for the covid there

05/09/2021 AT 17:03

Ronde van Vlaanderen

Asgreen avoids Van der Poel’s double and triumphs in Flanders

04/04/2021 AT 07:30