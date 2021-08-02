Cycling | Did you know? Neilson Powless, the first victory of a true Native American

Neilson Powless was imposed in the Classic of San Sebastián and inscribed his name in the books of history being the first native of a North American tribe to win a professional career. The great tactical work of Education First allowed the American to be in the final cut. After a dangerous descent from Murgil, in which Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché Wanty) and Mikkel Frolich Honoré (Deceuninck) went to the ground and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) narrowly avoided it, Powless beat the Slovenian and Danish in the reduced sprint.

Clásica San Sebastián: Neilson Powless sprints Mohoric and Honoré

In a demonstration of caste and class on the wet asphalt of Donostia, the broker signed a prestige victory which will be recorded in the annals of world cycling. Powless, what He was already the first North American native to compete in the Tour de France in 2020, now becomes a reason for Oneida tribe pride.

Trained at Axel Merckx’s Axeon Hagens Berman, the American began a promising professional career in the ranks of the Jumbo-Visma where he coincided with his compatriot Sepp Kuss. After two years in the Dutch training and not quite bringing out his full potential, he signed for Education First-Nippo in 2020 and is already beginning to show at the age of 24 all the qualities that were sensed in his stage as an amateur.

From New York to California with the ‘standing stone’ as a flag

The Oneida tribe it is one of the five sister peoples that were part of the Iroquois Confederation, seated in present-day New York and on the edge of the natural border with Canada that forms Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Your name means ‘Upright Stone Town‘, referring to the rock on which each of the villages performed ceremonies and rituals.

But nevertheless, Neilson was born in Roseville (California), more than 3,500 kilometers, although the tribal natural origin of his paternal grandfather, Matthew powless, makes him a member of the tribe in his own right. The cyclist, like his sister Shayna, also a runner, is 25% Oneida, the minimum necessary to be part of this town that today proudly boasts of the triumph of one of its own.

