Cycling | Clásica San Sebastián: Neilson Powless sprints Mohoric and Honoré

The Education First cyclist Neilson Powless has taken the victory in the Clásica de San Sebastián. The American beat Honoré, Mohoric and Rota in the sprint, the four escaped after the summit of Murgil. On the descent the Dane and the Italian crashed on a curve, although finally the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider joined the final fight for the txapela.

00:03:37, 10 minutes ago