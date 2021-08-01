Cycling | August movements in the international peloton: Sagan, Joao Almeida, Ackermann, Sam Bennet and much more

What was an open secret was confirmed a few days ago: Saganit will no longer be at BORA-hansgrohe. Your future points to Total Energies, but the triple world champion is not the only protagonist of a beginning of August that always arrives in turmoil in world cycling due to the official opening of the transfer market.

Another who takes the headlines, after his great hatching at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, it is Joao almeida. The Portuguese finalizes contract with Deceunink and it is public that is willing to leave Patrick Lefevere’s “Wolf Pack” after having some rubbing with his partner Remco Evenepoel. Many have been the teams interested in taking over the services of the young man, who will soon be 23 years old, highlighting among them the UAE Team. The Emirati formation could enter the fight and form a duo with Tadej Pogacar, who recently extended his contract until 2027, with a bright present and future.

‘Sprinters domino effect’

If this term of incorporation stands out in something, it is in the wide list of fast men who conclude agreements with their teams and who can generate a ‘domino effect’. Sam bennett, after being left out of the eight of the Tour de France with Deceuninck, I could “go home” to swell the ranks of the BORA-hansgrohe. And, precisely, the sprinter who left the Irishman without a place in the German team, will be the one who now leaves this hole open: Pascal Ackermann. The German sounds to pack in address to the UAE Team, who loses to Fernando Gaviria placeholder image. The Colombian, for his part, still seems without apparent destiny after a year without victories.

Nor has he found his best level in Cofidis Elia Viviani. The Italian sprinter rang loudly to sign for Eolo Kometa by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, which would be a great bet and a renowned figure for a team that has marveled this year by winning at the Giro, on the prestigious Zoncolan peak, with Lorenzo Fortunato.

A troubled river of Spaniards, Movistar’s profit

Among the possible names available, there is also a good sum of Spanish runners. The Izagirre brothers Y Álex Aranburu will leave Astana Y your future could be in a Movistar that he would try to re-fish two veterans and old acquaintances, in addition to adding an Aranburu who has shown to be able to give presence to the Navarrese in one-day races and as stage hunters. Instead, everything points to Marc soler Y Antonio Pedrero placeholder image They are a foot and a half off the phones, while Alejandro Valverde has not officially confirmed his continuity with the signing of a new agreement.

Contract also ends Luis Leon Sanchez, although the Murcian road appears to have a different course from his still companions of the Kazakh formation. Bahrain Victorious does not lose track of the Spanish off-roader, which might not meet there with a Mikel Landa with uncertain becoming. After the fall of the Basque in the Giro when he began to show symptoms of having legs to be among the best, he could not participate in the Tour and will have to try to save the season in the final stage of this.

Veterancy, youth and the calm of the record man of the Tour

Of the international corridors that could be free, highlights the ‘reborn’ Mark Cavendish, that at the Tour de France, old laurels were renewed to equal the legend, Eddy Merckx. The Man from the Isle of Man is focused on his family and enjoying recent successes and does not seem in a rush to resolve his contractual situation. Another of the champions of the last decade who can turn his career around is the Italian Vincenzo Nibali, that he will leave Trek-Segafredo and could find a place to bring his experience and the latest quality pedaling. Rui Costa (UAE Team) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), are in a similar situation.

On the other side of the coin, the youth arrive asking for passage and gallons. There are not a few growing corridors that consider a change of scene and try to find the place where they can definitely exploit. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers) or Sergio Higuita (Education First) could change colors in search of that step forward they need. A market full of names, movements and renovations begins now.

