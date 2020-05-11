European stocks closed down on Monday, with banks, mining companies and travel stocks among the most hit amid investor concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases, as many countries ease their blockages.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.36% to 1,328 points, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.4% to 340 points after gaining almost 1% at the opening, while a post-holiday rebound in shares of the UK supported the markets.

As the session continued, cyclical sectors – most exposed to the health of the global economy – felt the blow as investors focused on news that Germany and South Korea reported an acceleration in new coronavirus infections after measures to ease restrictions.

This shattered optimism as France begins to emerge from one of Europe’s most rigid roadblocks, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn up a cautious plan to get the UK back into activity.

Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, said the markets are realizing that the end of the blockade will be quite gradual and that “the V-shaped recovery will not be as fast as expected”.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.06%, to 5,939 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX fell 0.73% to 10,824 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index lost 1.31% to 4,490 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse / Mib index depreciated by 0.33%, to 17,381 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index fell by 1.63% to 6,672 points.

In LISBOA, the PSI20 index depreciated 0.67%, to 4,209 points.

