cyclical defensive for the second half of the year

As the strategist says “the ceiling of 2% of US inflation in the last 10 years is a new floor”, which brings adjustments to the bond market … with global interest rates that are no longer at a minimum. The 10-year profitability of the Bund rose rapidly to zero, levels not seen for almost 2 years. These Higher yields have returned flows to money market funds over the past three weeks.

As discussed in the report, following the release of the surprising US retail sales data for February, the “3-month bear markets” began, with 10-year treasury yields rebounding more than 1%, boosting some sectors classified as hyper-growth, while some technology falling.

With the “hypercercerization” actions having worked very well, the markets will now discount the recovery in “V”, the inflationary shock of April (which will surely be repeated in the following months both by comparison basis and by other factors), and with Therefore, those winning positions of the first half such as raw materials, stocks and cyclical values, it is necessary to think about how the most appropriate allocation will be for the second half of 2021.

If stagflation is discounted for 2H21, with fiscal and monetary stimuli reaching the maximum, and if the acceleration of wages is so large that it leads to increases in interest rates and lower corporate profits, and as Harnett points out, with American consumption at maximum and higher yields on bonds ”, The bets for the summer made by the strategist, reflected in his 2020-212 asset rotation chronology, are:

Given that the technology would have already discounted the 1H inflationary shock, but given a possible Fed tappering, it is possible that stay affected until summer

Not all cyclical can be favored. Early cyclicals such as real estate, semiconductors and industrials with maximum profits may fall, while late cyclicals such as materials could hold until 3Q21

Sectors of defensive growth, stable consumption, big pharmaceuticals, telcos, utilities could be a good option towards 2H, and also some currencies such as Swiss franc or those of countries exporting materials and even GI bonds

Nevertheless the flows of the week have gone towards equities, with 25.7 trillion dollars, bringing global equities to flows of 1.333 trillion dollars annually. There are also flows of 13.6 trillion to liquidity and 6.9 trillion dollars to bonds, especially TIPS so far this year; and finally 1.7 trillion dollars to gold. The flows to different assets by year are observed below, where it can be seen that this year has been a Gold, TIPS and Financial.

Although it is also worth highlighting this other graph where the rally of Equity Income in one year is observed:

He also comments that the positioning his private banking clients still oriented to variable income – record of 64% -, 18.1% in bonds and 11.2% in liquidity. In addition, investors are investing in financials via ETFs.

The another BofA team, which publishes the Follow The Flow report weekly, comment on European flows where the steepening of the yield curves and an environment of interest rates to the azla drive flows towards the short part of the curve compared to longer-duration bonds. The 10-year Bund has reached levels not seen in the last 2 years, which favors investor appetite for short-duration GIs, reducing medium and long-duration positions during the past week. High-grade bonds registered the seventh consecutive week of inflows, with a speed that accelerated week after week, while high-yield bonds continued with their ninth week of inflows. A good part of these flows are via ETFs, especially investment grade ones, which have grown 4.1% so far this year

In Europe, during the week government bonds registered a small inflow, while the funds of the money market they saw his third consecutive week of entries. Fixed income funds extended their weekly inflow streak, with 8 consecutive weeks, while equity funds saw their fifth consecutive week, which had not happened since January 2018.