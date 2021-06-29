Cyborg criticizes the treatment that Dana White has with the fighters: “He does not like people who fight head-on with him”

It is no secret that the relationship between Cris Cyborg Y Dana White it was just plain bad.

Even before your arrival at the UFC in 2015, the Brazilian, now the 145-pound champion of BellatorHe had been on a number of word crossings with White. But the ultimate breaking point in the relationship would not occur until after the UFC 232, where Cyborg fell by KO in 51 seconds to Amanda nunes.

Notice

The ex-champion of Strikeforce She was clear in wanting a rematch, but White reiterated over and over in front of the media that the last thing she wanted was to share the octagon with Nunes again.

The UFC did not offer Cyborg a new contract again, which left him free to land with his former employer. Scott coker, whom he referred to as a “colleague” with whom he has a very different relationship than he had with White.

«We are friends from work. We want to grow together, “said the 35-year-old fighter in an exclusive interview with the Ag Fight portal. This is how things work. The relationship that I had with Dana is the one that many fighters have with him, as is the case with Jon Jones. There are people who want to profit from athletes. Without the athletes there is no event ».

It has been almost two years since Cyborg signed for Bellator, and although it is a promotion that tries, without much fruit, to keep up with the UFC, the experienced fighter does not regret having changed her scene.

“The best thing for my career was getting out of the UFC,” the Brazilian confessed. I have other plans for my future. Dana doesn’t like people who fight head-on with him. He likes people who say “yes” to everything, and I’m not like that. I have my principles and I follow them. It is difficult to work with people like that. You can disagree, but you can respect, “he concluded.

Currently 3-0 at Bellator, all wins by completion, Cyborg has shown interest in carrying out his third starting defense against the No. 2 ranking, Cat zingano.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement