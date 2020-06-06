Microsoft and Xbox have thrown the house out the window and have set the price of 299.99 euros for all their consoles.

As of today, all Xbox One X are on sale at 299.99 euros in Spain. A fact that has caused the massive rush of console buying and its lack of stock in numerous stores. Without a doubt, the most famous case has been that of the Xbox One X Cyberpunk Edition, released yesterday the 5th, and which is already exhausted throughout the national territory. Also worldwide, where it is increasingly difficult to find a portal that maintains stock at the starting price.

The mentioned pack has the console Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition 1TB, a wireless controller Xbox: Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, the game Cyberpunk 2077 with his first DLC included and a 1 month trial Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Without a doubt, Microsoft is throwing the house out the window and nobody is surprised by the immediate response from the players.

In addition to the Cyberpunk edition, there are also 299.99 other packs that have nothing to envy to that of CD Projekt: the one from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderthe of Forza Horizon 4the of The Division 2the of Gears 5 Anyone that comes to mind, because Xbox has decided to give users the opportunity to get hold of any of their consoles, both with game, controller or extra included and without l, at the same price.

We remind you that with the arrival of Xbox Series X at the end of the year, Microsoft is going to make changes to the store interface, they will also apply to the Xbox One. Mercury will have a completely redesigned new design inspired by console apps and Windows 10 Game Pass. The idea is to maintain a unified platform across the ecosystem and update to recent times.

More about: Microsoft, Cybperpunk 2077, Xbox One X, Sale and Discounts.