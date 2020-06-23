Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Very little is left to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077. After postponing the event scheduled for early June, CD Projekt RED announced that the game’s release would be delayed as well. The developer had explained that the delay was due to the game not being ready, but some users think the delay was due in part to the addition of a virtual reality mode.

This can be crazy, but you may change your mind when you see a photo that the reddit user Server16Ark shared. According to the information, the image is of a press event that took place in China, in which you can get your hands on a demo of the game that lasts around 4 hours.

In case you missed it: Cyberpunk 2077 has already been in development for over 8 years.

In the image you can see a station decorated with details of the game with even merchandise, but it is striking that there is a section in which there are 2 machines that at first glance are very strange.

However, after seeing them carefully, some users identified that they are the virtual reality treadmills of the Kat Walk Mini brand. In case you do not know, we inform you that these devices are made to complement the virtual reality experience of some titles compatible with full mobility.

Can you enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 in virtual reality?

The above means that these devices may have Cyberpunk 2077 compatibility, taking into account that they are in the game station. Thus, it can be inferred that the project will have a virtual reality mode.

However, although the evidence seems convincing, CD Projekt RED has not said anything about a virtual reality mode, so we invite you to take this as unofficial.

Also, we inform you that there are only a few days left to know more about Cyberpunk 2077. The Polish developer will hold a special event, so it is very likely that more will be revealed there about the title and the support for reality will be confirmed or denied. virtual.

Meanwhile, we leave you with the image below.

Image: Server16Ark

And you, do you think that Cyberpunk 2077 has a virtual reality mode? Would you like to explore Night City with this technology? Tell us in the comments.

Thanks to the success of its projects, CD Projekt is the most valuable video game company in Europe. There is no doubt that with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the value of the company will rise further.

Cyberpunk 2077 will debut in November this year. If you want to know more about him, we invite you to check his file.

