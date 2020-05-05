The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has confirmed a special event dedicated to the game that will take place next 11th of June, and which has been titled Night City Wire. CD Projekt Red has promised that they will show new content, although it has not entered to define anything in particular, so we are not clear what exactly we can expect.

Cyberpunk 2077 was developed as a game for the present generation, but as our regular readers will remember, the Polish studio that is carrying out the project confirmed at the time that they had not lost sight of the new generation of consoles. This means that although Cyberpunk 2077 will be a game prepared for work “optimally” with the shortcomings of PS4 and Xbox One You will also be ready to take advantage of the increased power and new technologies for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The announcement of its own events by CD Projekt RED is the study’s necessary response to the cancellation of E3 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also to the nearness of its launch, since said game will hit the market on September 17, as long as there is no new delay.

GET READY! 📺 pic.twitter.com/eqQ3hMCOmA – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 5, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: technical questions

Over the years the development of Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through different stages, and this has been noted in each of the different trailers that CD Projekt RED has shown. It never rains to everyone’s liking, that’s for sure, but some comparatives, like the one we accompany in the attached video, highlight a downgrade of course it could get worse when the final launch occurs.

CD Projekt RED itself confirmed that the last delay Cyberpunk 2077 suffered was motivated by the need to optimize and polish a little more so that the game works properly on the consoles of the current generation, PS4 and Xbox One, two systems that have clearly obsolete hardware, and that have been hampering the development of PC games for years.

This “optimization” requires cuts to adjust the base of the game to the power of both consoles, something that affects the final version of it for PC. The reason is simple, prevent the latter from leaving “in evidence” to the console version. It is not the first time that this happens, we have already seen it with games like The Witcher III or The Division, among many others, and unfortunately it will not be the last.

It will have to be seen, yes, how far CD Projekt RED goes with this reduction in graphic quality and what finish do they get in the end with Cyberpunk 2077, a game that, we remember, will be compatible with ray tracing and will have high requirements.

