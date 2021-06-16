The day after tomorrow will mark six months of one of the worst blows that Cyberpunk 2077 could receive after its disastrous launch. And it is that on December 18, with the Christmas campaign in full swing, Sony made the decision to withdraw Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, while offering a refund to all those players who had purchased it and were not satisfied with the state. development of the CD Projekt Red title.

Since then, several Cyberpunk 2077 updates have been published, including the more than expected second major patch, which among its endless list of changes (more than 500 modifications), mentioned multiple improvements related to the previous generation consoles. Despite this, they have still had to spend a few months, but finally Sony seems to have given in to the requests of CD Projekt Red since, as we can read in an official statement from the developer, Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation Store on June 21.

In the first moment, the return of Cyberpunk 2077 to Sony’s online store, would seem to indicate that CD Projekt Red has achieved what seemed impossible, that is, make the game work properly on the previous generation base consoles. However, and as we can read in IGN, it seems that Sony is not so clear, so it is deduced when reading part of a statement issued by Sony and quoted by said medium:

“SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will reappear on PlayStation Store as of June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition as CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability on all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience. »

It is striking that Sony clearly state that Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to run erratically on PlayStation 4, and therefore only recommended for PS4 Pro (in addition to PS5, obviously). One wonders what commitment CD Projekt Red will have acquired with Sony, so that the Japanese technology company has decided to trust the Polish studio again. They certainly expect some evolution, as we can deduce from the phrase “while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability on all platforms”.

Like, as I have already commented on other occasions, I see a very promising future for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, even more so after the last patches, I think trusting that it will arrive “well” to the previous generation of consoles is a mistake. Long before its launch, it was clear that the title was too big for PS4 and Xbox One. Striving to launch it for these platforms was a mistake that the developer is still paying for, and it is hoped that the rest of the industry will learn from it. incident so that it is not repeated in the future.