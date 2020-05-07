In a new attempt to offer more customization options than we’ve ever seen in another video game, Cyberpunk 2077 will let players recreate the genitalia of their avatar in great detail. Unlike most RPGs where people are limited to choosing between a male or female character, the CD Projekt Red game will let players choose their own reproductive organs.

Cyberpunk 2077 is detailed in an Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) report. It will have such a detailed customization system that players will be able to choose not only the sex, but the sexual organs of their character.. According to the ESRB:

Players can choose a genre and customize their avatar. Customization includes representation of breasts, buttocks, and genitals, as well as various genital sizes and combinations. ”

The ESRB report also points out that the game will include “in-game purchases”, Warning that according to the developers does not refer to microtransactions, but to the option to buy the different DLCs and expansions of the video game:

“As we have said before, Cyberpunk 2077 is a single player video game that does not include microtransactions. The ESRB information is based on the fact that expansions require the main campaign and therefore are treated as purchases within the title, ”commented a CD Projekt Red spokesperson.

The ESRB gives Cyberpunk 2077 an M-17 rating, noting the adult content the title may contain. Among them scenes with semi-explicit sexual references, extreme violence and gore and strong language:

“Players will encounter events where they will have the option of having sexual encounters with other protagonists and prostitutes. These short sex scenes (first person views) depict partial nudity, suggestive moans, and movements in different positions. ”

Cyberpunk 2077 will come into our hands on September 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

