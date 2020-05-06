This summer promises to be one of the busiest we can remember. The fact that there is no E3 has caused companies to organize separately and hold their own events to show everything they have in their hands by the end of the year and 2021. And if there is a game that occupies all the most anticipated lists , that is Cyberpunk 2077. The CD Projekt game was announced in 2013 and since then has been highly anticipated by fans. After a delay that took it to September, it finally seems like we know when we’ll have news on Cyberpunk 2077.

The official account of the game on Twitter has quoted us for June 11, a date that is usually typical for E3. If the game did not miss the editions of the last two years, it seems that this time it will not either, although in its own way. On June 11 we will have a Night City Wire, that if you ask us what it is, we can tell you that we know the same as you.

GET READY! 📺 pic.twitter.com/eqQ3hMCOmA – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 5, 2020

Obviously from the type of name it has, inspired by the city in which Cyberpunk 2077 and the «Wire» is developed, everything seems to indicate that it will be a streaming in which we will have news about the game, possibly some gameplay.

Many expected that it would be at the event on May 7 of Xbox Series X when we see the game in motion, but if in a month CD Projekt will dedicate an event of their own … it seems quite improbable, although it should also be remembered that it will be present in the IGN event, maybe there is Cyberpunk for everyone. The case is that you had better mark the date on your calendars, because On June 11 we will surely have news about the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077.

▪ Release date: 09/17/2020