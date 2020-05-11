Cyberpunk 2077 It is one of the most anticipated video games of 2020, and in a couple of months it will finally come into our hands. Fortunately, the work of CD Projekt Red will not be the only thing we will see of this world and its characters, because a fan-made film is already in production, and is blessed by the European studio.

How awesome is this ?! Action movie director @ViDanTran teamed up with a group of amazing cosplayers (including our friend @maul_cosplay!) To create a Cyberpunk 2077 fan film! Check it out for yourself – they just released their first teaser (and we can’t wait to see more): pic.twitter.com/IsOEkatypk – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 9, 2020

T7pro recently released a teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phoenix Program, a project that has all the professionalism of a Hollywood action movie. This preview introduces us to several characters in the game, including Johnny Silverhand, who is played by Keanu Reeves in the CD title Projekt Red, but actor Ben Bergmann will bring it to life in this live action.

The teaser shows short snippets of various scenes, including an execution, an interrogation, and an elaborate action shot in a nightclub. Silverhand makes use of his melee and firearms skills, and the visual effects are very impressive.

Director Vi-Dan Tran is no stranger to the action, as worked in the stunt department on big movies like 6 Underground and the Into the Badlands show. Production of the Phoenix Program has been delayed by the ongoing pandemic, but it is shaping up to be a worthy companion piece to the game itself.

At the moment there is no release date for this movie, but the game of Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on September 17, 2020. In related topics, we will have a presentation of this game in June. Similarly, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to customize the genitals of your main character.

Via: T7pro

