Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Cyberpunk 2077 will have content of a sexual nature such as the possibility of customizing genitals and adult scenes in the first person. While this content will arrive unchanged in the West, the same cannot be said for the Japanese version of Cyberpunk 2077, which will be censored.

As PressStart reports, the Japanese version of Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive with several changes that will edit the sexual content. Thus, the characters will appear wearing underwear in scenes where they are naked. They also say that part of the sexual content that the game presents will be edited.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Available on Amazon

That is not all, since human parts that are exposed were also edited. On the other hand, some spectacular and graffiti that had the shape of genitals were also removed.

The above should not surprise anyone who knows about the video game industry in Japan. We say this since CERO, the body that is dedicated to the classification of video games in this country does not allow nudity in console games for Japan.

Find out: Cyberpunk: EDGERUNNERS, an animated series from Cyberpunk 2077 announced

In fact, it is not the first time that a Projekt RED CD game receives changes upon arrival in Japan. We say this since some scenes from Blood & Wine, the expansion for The Witcher: Wild Hunt, had to be edited for featuring nude bodies.

It is worth mentioning that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive without this type of changes in Australia.

And you, what do you think about this news? Did you already see this situation coming? Tell us in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is important to note that this RPG will also have versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X that will be available for free to those who buy the game in the past generation. You can know more about this RPG by clicking here.