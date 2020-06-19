Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Yesterday there was bad news for players waiting for Cyberpunk 2077, as CD Projekt RED confirmed a new delay of a couple of months. Subsequently, it was revealed that the long-awaited title will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on the day of its release.

To clear any doubts about it, CD Projekt RED today revealed more information about Cyberpunk 2077 and its arrival at a new generation console. Fortunately, it is good news for all those who look forward to the title.

What will Cyberpunk 2077 be like for the next generation?

We have known for a long time that Cyberpunk 2077 will support the Xbox Series X Smart Delivery feature. This means that Xbox One users who purchase the title will later be able to download the game free of charge with various enhancements on Xbox Series X.

On the contrary, it was not known with certainty what was going to happen with its version for PS4 regarding its launch on PlayStation 5. CD Projekt RED confirmed today that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backward compatible on the new Sony console.

This means that copies for PlayStation 4 will run smoothly on PlayStation 5. Additionally, CD Projekt RED promised that Cyberpunk 2077 will release a post-launch update for the game to take advantage of the capabilities of the new systems.

CD Projekt RED will continue its policies in favor of users, so the update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be free.

“We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backward compatible with the next generation 2 consoles! Your copy of the game for PS4 will run on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too! ”The study wrote.

A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will premiere on November 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Look for more news related to him at this link.