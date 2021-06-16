Cyberpunk 2077 will be back on the PlayStation Store

MEXICO CITY

Cyberpunk 2077 It will be available again on June 21 on the PlayStation Store, so that players of PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 (PS5) they will be able to acquire in this way the title of the developer CD Projekt Red after the controversies arising from the ‘bugs’ and glitches of the game at the time of its launch.

The game is already available by searching the online store, but cannot be purchased yet. Following that, CD Projekt advised Eurogamer of an official regulatory announcement where the company announces Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) decision to allow the reinstatement and sale of the title on July 21.

SIE sent a statement to Eurogamer on the same Tuesday confirming the return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the platform, but warns that the game continues to experience errors in the PS4 version and recommends playing it on PS4 Pro and PS5.

Players who have previously purchased the game can download it again, but the rest cannot purchase it until the date described. The quoted outlet also notes that Sony will withdraw the web form to request the refund on June 18.

Cyberpunk 2077 was not available because Sony decided to withdraw it “until further notice” on December 18 of last year.days after launch, and offer a full refund of the title price to “ensure a high level of consumer satisfaction.”

Following performance issues, CD Projekt Red added patches 1.1 and 1.2 in 2021, which fixed bugs and improved performance on some platforms, but SIE has indicated to Eurogamer that CD Projekt Red “continues to improve stability on all platforms.”

*** MJPR ***