Fortunately Cyberpunk 2077 will not be made to wait beyond the September, 17thCD Projekt Red is about to complete its development. In fact, it has already sent the title for classification to various international organizations, including the ESRB, responsible for classifying video games in North America. The funny thing is that thanks to the process we have been able to learn new details. Believe it or not, players will be able to edit their character’s genitalia.

The game was rated for ages 17+ due to its violent and sexual content

Yes, you read well. The character editor will allow us to make visual adjustments to the protagonist’s sexual organs, regardless of the body chosen. And it is that in Cyberpunk 2077 the gender does not matter, only the physical model. The ESRB has been very clear with the content offered by the game: “Contains nudes and sexual material. Players can select a genre and customize their character; customization may include representations of the breasts, buttocks and genitals, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals. “

Players asked for a deep customization system; Well there you have it. The agency, in addition, has hinted at other topics that will be discussed throughout the adventure. For example, there will be drugs both fictional and real, inappropriate language and extreme violence with gore. About the latter, they warn that, in addition to the classic shooting mechanics, the player can “use melee weapons to stab enemies and dismember them in some cases”.

If the above was not enough, Cyberpunk 2077 has torture missions, but we will not delve into them to avoid spoilers. Some scenes are mentioned as “showing mutilated corpses with open chest cavities or exposed organs.” The player can participate, from a first person perspective, in sexual activities with other protagonists or prostitutes. Obviously, the system gave it the Mature (M) classification, that is, for those over 17 years of age.

Cyberpunk 2077 and the controversy to come

Should we be surprised by this information? Not precisely. The Polish studio had already anticipated that Cyberpunk 2077 would be a proposal. fully aimed at the adult public. On the other hand, they try to show the multiple complex situations that exist in a city with so many social problems. Without a doubt, the title will generate a lot of controversy in some regions of the world. It only takes looking at the Grand Theft Auto franchise to catch a glimpse of what’s coming in September.

👇 More in Explica.co