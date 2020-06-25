Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

We have long known that the Cyberpunk 2077 customization system will be so deep that it will even let you choose the look of your genitals. Now, new details emerged that let us see that this option will also allow you to choose the pubic hair style of your character.

Today several media outlets published their first impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 after having had the opportunity to play it for 4 hours. One article that caught the eye was the one from Kotaku Australia, which focused on seeing what the personalization system offers.

Thanks to this the medium discovered that in Cyberpunk 2077 you can choose between 6 types of skin; 35 hairstyles; 17 eye styles; 8 eyebrows; 17 mouths; 17 jaws; 8 parts of cyber parts; 9 types of scars; 6 tattoos; 11 types of perforations; 5 styles of teeth and various types of makeup.

But what are more intimate parts? Well, we know that Cyberpunk 2077 will allow you to choose between 3 types of nipples; 3 types of genitals – you can change their size – and up to 5 types of pubic hair.

It is not yet clear exactly why we will need so much customization, but the game’s adult scenes may play a role. Be that as it may, we believe that customization enthusiasts will be pleased with all the possibilities that the CD Projekt RED RPG will offer.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on November 19 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We remind you that a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is on the way; best of all, you can get it for free. Follow this link to see more news related to this project.