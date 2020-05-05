Without concrete details, big news is expected during this mysterious Night City Wire.

Little by little the different events and digital presentations that will replace the canceled E3 2020 are being announced, and we already have a date for one of the most anticipated. Wanting to see Cyberpunk 2077 in action again?CD Projekt REDhas announced that its long-awaited RPG will be shown next11th of June.

No details have been disclosed about the contents of the Night City WireThe Polish studio responsible for the The Witcher saga has not offered details on the content to be shown at this event; it has limited itself to warn the fans so that they are “prepared” for future news of the promising Cyberpunk 2077. It seems ruled out therefore that we are going to see this RPG on the Inside Xbox on May 7, in which thefirst xbox series x gamesdeveloped by third-party companies.

Such is theexpectationfor seeing Cyberpunk 2077 again, of which there are no new graphic materials since last E3 2019, which in a matter of minutes the Twitter message confirming the date of June 11 has registered about 8,000 likes and almost 2,000 retweets . Having set its release date in September, this digital event will most likely have some cinematic trailer and a video gameplay showing the benefits of the new CD Projekt work, but as we say, nothing has been finalized to date.

The presentation of Cyberpunk 2077 is part of the events of the Summer Game Fest, a great digital content program that is born as a substitute for E3 2020, with announcements and news that will be distributed over the coming months. In the last few hours Microsoft has also confirmed that Xbox will star in one digital event per month during future dates, reeling all the news related to its new console and the video games that we can enjoy on it.

As it happens, this Night City Wire is held the same day as the recently announced EA Play Live 2020 where Electronic Arts will also share abundant news related to its future releases.

