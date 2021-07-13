‘Cyberpunk 2077’, the best-selling game on PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to give surprises. The game, which was removed from the PlayStation Store due to performance issues, has become best selling PS4 upon their return to the platform.

According to an official PlayStation report on the best-selling titles during the month of June, Cyberpunk 2077 topped the list of the most popular for PS4 in United States, Canada and Europe.

Surprisingly, the game from Polish developer CD Projekt, featuring the likeness of the star Keanu Reeves, was on sale for just ten days and outperformed novelties like FIFA 21 and classics like GTA V.

It should be noted that the PlayStation report includes sales made on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5, but it is classified within the PS4 figures because Cyberpunk 2077 is a previous generation game, although it was released last year.

In the case of PS5, the best-selling game for this Sony console in the United States, Canada and Europe has been Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, an exclusive title released on June 11.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ between successes and failures

The Cyberpunk 2077 developer has not updated its sales figures. The latest report is from last year, where it said it sold 14 million copies.

However, the company has faced its fair share of returns for the Cyberpunk 2077 flaws in its console version. Sony and Microsoft took strong action and changed their refund policy.

Microsoft added a warning in its store in all countries. It says that “Cyberpunk 2077 could present performance problems on Xbox One until it is updated.”

Sony, for its part, was much more blunt and decided to withdraw the game from all its digital platforms. This happened on December 17 and, after six months of absence, he returned on June 21.

During these months, CD Projekt has not had it easy. While working on the patches for Cyberpunk 2077, he suffered a cyber attack that delayed his plans. Also, the most anticipated gambling fiasco hit his finances.

While work to improve the game will continue, officials recently said that it already offers “satisfactory” performance. Users should now evaluate it to see if ghosting, bugs, and FPS drops continue to frustrate the experience.

Also in Ezanime.net