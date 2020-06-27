CD Projekt RED released new real game scenes from Cyberpunk 2077 yesterday, a game that is set to become in a benchmark at a technical level, thanks to its excellent technical invoice and the integration of ray tracing applied to three key points: shadows, lighting and reflections.

As our regular readers will know all the games that have hit the market using ray tracing they have only applied it to a specific element. For example, Shadow of the Tomb Raider uses ray-traced shadows, Battlefield V applies it to reflections, Metro Exodus applies to lighting, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 applies it to ambient occlusion and shadows.

Apply ray tracing to lighting, shadows, and reflections was theoretically unfeasible due to the huge consumption of resources that had to be assumed in order to move the workload that this represented. With this in mind we can understand how interesting it is to discover that CD Projekt RED has been able to apply a “full” ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077. Want to know more? Well read on, this is how the Polish studio has integrated ray tracing into Cyberpunk 2077:

Ambient occlusion generated by ray tracing

As many of our readers will know, ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate how all points in a scene are exposed to ambient lighting. Those calculations allow the rendering of new shadows of occlusion that bring realism to objects and naturally darken surfaces, objects and other elements of the game.

Its function is mainly to improve immersion and realism. Well, in Cyberpunk 2077 the environmental occlusion with ray tracing allows you to use use local lights to create a much more realistic result, generating shadows where before there was nothing and always from that realistic perspective. Obviously this greatly improves the quality of the ambient occlusion effect.

Diffuse lighting generated by ray tracing

It is a technique that allows capturing the luminosity of the sky and lighting that is emitted from various surfaces, An almost impossible job if we are limited to traditional rendering systems.

By activating this option we will see how all the objects and the illuminated surfaces, including from the classic static light sources to the moving posters, will illuminate your surroundings in a natural and realistic way. Impressive, but this is not all, as the Sun and Moon will also realistically illuminate Night City.

Reflections generated by ray tracing

The ray traced reflections that we will see in Cyberpunk 2077 will be applied on all surfaces, which means that they will have a huge extension to achieve realistic reflections even at a high viewing distance.

Those realistic reflections will be present on opaque and transparent surfaces and objects, and will accurately simulate the way the light is reflected on satin and metallic surfaces, tracing a single bounce of reflected rays against the scene.

Unlike traditional techniques, which only reflect the screen content, reflections generated by ray tracing incorporate the entire scene around the character and can even render objects out of camera view or who have moved away from it. In addition to this, ray tracing reflections have superior image fidelity and quality.

Ray Tracing Shadows

They are not the same than environmental occlusion, as we have been able to deduce from the description we have made in the first section.

Ray tracing allows you to create pixel-perfect shadows and it allows you to overcome the traditional limitations established by traditional shadow mapping. In Cyberpunk 2077 the directional shadows of the Sun and the light of the Moon are added to the game depending on the strength of the light, its diffusion through clouds and other environmental factors, achieving a highly realistic effect.

Cyberpunk 2077 and the importance of DLSS 2.0

The ray tracing implementation that CD Projekt RED has made in Cyberpunk 2077 is simply stunning, but how has it been able to reach that level without compromising performance? I cannot give you all the keys, since I have not been able to thoroughly test the game, but it is clear that one of the central pillars that has most helped to compensate for the loss of performance has been technology DLSS 2.0.

Cyberpunk 2077 integrates this technology from NVIDIA, which uses artificial intelligence to apply smart rescaling of the image, rendering the game at a much lower resolution and rescaling until we reach the level we have selected. This reduces the actual amount of pixels on the screen, and therefore relieves the GPU of a significant workload.

For example, when used in “performance” mode only render half the pixels and rescale the image from that base to reach the objective resolution, and without noticing a significant reduction in image quality.

Well, if we put this in perspective and add it to the information we have about the demo CD Projekt RED showed, the conclusion is clear, Cyberpunk 2077 runs at 1080p, highest quality, and full ray tracing at 60 FPS on an RTX 2080 Ti. Yes, on the most powerful NVIDIA graphics card. It is clear that the cost of ray tracing is enormous, but we must remember that when applying DLSS 2.0 the native resolution is not 1080p, but 720p rescaled to 1080p intelligently.

What can I say, it scares me to think about how it will work on my RTX 2080 Super, since seen, I will not be able to move it to the maximum with a really good fluidity and 1440p resolution, even if I activate DLSS 2.0. In any case, when it’s available, I’ll share an analysis with you. I remind you, before finishing, that its launch is scheduled for the October 19.

