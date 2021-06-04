‘Cyberpunk 2077:’ stolen source code leaked online

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to talk. The game that went from being one of the most anticipated of the last decade to becoming the biggest disappointment of 2020 suffers a new blow. The source code, the console development kit (SDK) and internal videos of the title were leaked online following a CD Projekt security issue.

This leak has its origins in February, precisely when CD Projekt admitted that it had been the victim of a targeted cyber attack. Cybercriminals violated the video game developer’s security measures and took over the source code of The Witcher 3, Gwent, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Following the attack and CD Projekt’s refusal to pay a ransom, the hackers launched an auction of the stolen data. Some time later they reported that they had received an offer and promised to deliver the information to the buyer on the condition that it is no longer distributed. However, the data for Cyberpunk 2077 and the other titles seems to have resurfaced.

According to DataBreaches, the Babuk hacker group, the same one that attacked Phone House in April this year, decided to use the stolen data from CD Projekt to power a new leak page. The platform, according to the notes, makes the stolen information available to users with the aim of “raise funds for charity“.

More problems for CD Projekt and Cyberpunk 2077

The files with the source code of Gwent, The Witcher 3, the next-gen version of the latter and Cyberpunk 2077, are apparently encrypted. Babuk requests a donation of $ 10,000 for the unlock password. However, to give “truthfulness” to the data, unencrypted parts of the content have been included

It seems that the number of files not encrypted or decrypted by password has been increasing. This stolen data would now be circulating in private forums. However, Cyberpunk 2077 core elements such as the leaked source code and console SDK would still be safe from these common circulations.

The cyberattack that CD Projekt suffered in February seriously affected the Cyberpunk 2077 update schedule. Not only did it lose sensitive information on this and other titles, but several of their computers were locked up by ransomware, that is, extortion software that blocks and encrypts files and asks for a ransom for their release.

