The Night City Wire special has a new broadcast date, it will take a few more weeks to be seen.

By Mario Gmez / Updated June 2, 2020, 21: 2773 Comments

Because of the George Floyd case and the political-social situation in the United States, many video game companies are putting off their plans for these days. Sony PlayStation is one of the most famous cases, but now it is also addedCD Projektwith the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. Last month a special program calledNight city wirefor June 11, but finally its managers have made the decision to issue it on the 25th of the same month.

New gameplay and details expected at Nighty City Wire“We are looking forward to sharingnew information on CP’77, but right now there are more important topics of conversation and we want them to be heard. We stand firmly against racism, bigotry and violence.Black lives matter“reads the statement that has been shared through Twitter.

Night City Wire was raised as an alternative to the space that would probably have been allocated to the game at E3 2020 if it had been carried out. The Polish team has not specified what kind of news will be included in the broadcast, but it is expected that a new trailer, details and of course gameplay material will be presented. For now, we will have to settle for the new features that arise in the Summer of Gaming.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already in its final stage of development and is preparing to land in stores on September 17. We will be able to play it on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia, and in the future we will reach the new generation of consoles through, at least, Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, CD Projekt celebrates a great financial start to 2020 and extraordinary sales. for its latest major release, The Witcher 3.

